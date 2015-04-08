Calendar » 2nd Annual Edible Books Festival

April 8, 2015 from 2:30pm

Design an edible creation: a book, poem, title, theme, plot, verse, scene or character. Departmental and individual entries welcome! Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall, Most Creative and Best Tasting edible creations. The event concludes at 4:30 p.m. Contest registration is open through Friday, March 27.

The festival commemorates the April birthday of French gastronome Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin (1755-1826), famous for his book Physiologie du goût (The Physiology of Taste: Or Meditations on Transcendental Gastronomy), a witty meditation on food.

Visit the Pearson Library’s Edible Books Festival page for more information and images and video of last year’s celebration.

For More Information:

Henri Mondschein

805-493-3012

[email protected]