2nd Annual Edible Books Festival
Design an edible creation: a book, poem, title, theme, plot, verse, scene or character. Departmental and individual entries welcome! Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall, Most Creative and Best Tasting edible creations. The event concludes at 4:30 p.m. Contest registration is open through Friday, March 27.
The festival commemorates the April birthday of French gastronome Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin (1755-1826), famous for his book Physiologie du goût (The Physiology of Taste: Or Meditations on Transcendental Gastronomy), a witty meditation on food.
Visit the Pearson Library’s Edible Books Festival page for more information and images and video of last year’s celebration.
For More Information:
Henri Mondschein
805-493-3012
[email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pearson Library
- Starts: April 8, 2015 2:30pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Pearson Library at Cal Lutheran University, 60 West Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, CA, 91360
- Website: http://libguides.callutheran.edu/EdibleBooks2015
- Sponsors: Pearson Library