Calendar » 2nd Annual Grassini Family Vineyards Charity Matching Event

December 21, 2013 from 10am - 7pm

Last year, Grassini Family Vineyards raised over $1,200 for the Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter at their inaugural event, and this year, they hope to more than double that goal!

Join members of the Grassini Family and enjoy some great wines for an even greater cause. The Grassini Family will be pouring some of their finest wines (including limited release and library wines), and 100% of the tasting fees paid on this day will be donated to Casa Esperanza. Casa Esperanza is a Santa Barbara charity dedicated to helping homeless individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency. The Grassinis will also be raffling several special items, with the raffle proceeds going to Casa Esperanza.

At the end of the day, Grassini Family Vineyards will match 100% of the day's tasting fees and raffle money, and donate that amount to Casa Esperanza as well! So come take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle, ease your shopping stress and enjoy some truly great wines while you support an even greater cause! The tasting room will be open extended hours (10am – 7pm) in order to accommodate your hectic shopping schedule.