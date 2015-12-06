Calendar » 2nd Annual Holiday Festival at the Public Market!

December 6, 2015 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

The Public Market invites the community to celebrate the MOST magical time of year at their 2nd Annual Holiday Festival, Saturday, December 5 – Sunday, December 6! Join us for this festive weekend of fun for the entire family, plus a chance to give back to one of our favorite local non-profits, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Check out the weekend’s lineup of events...

Saturday, December 5

Visit Santa Claus in The Kitchen: 10:00am – 2:00pm; Guests are asked to bring their own cameras.

FREE Holiday Cookie Decorating for the kids: 10:00am – 2:00pm (while supplies last!)

Holiday Arts & Crafts with Knitfit

Live Music

Sunday, December 6

DIY Holiday Ornaments with Stabiles: 10:30am – 12:00pm; Join Sam Guzman from Stabiles Santa Barbara as he shows guests how to create holiday-inspired terrarium ornaments that you can take home and place among your holiday decorations! Tickets are $35. Click here for details, all 805-770-7702 to reserve!

Seasonal Food Tasting Passport: 1:00pm – 5:00pm; Purchase a Tasting Passport for $5 and taste samples from all of the market’s purveyors, all proceeds from the tasting passport benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County!

Live Music

Holiday Desserts Cooking Class: The Accidental Chef Leslie Thomas takes guests “Beyond Chocolate” with a healthier spin on some traditional holiday desserts! Tickets are $20. Click here for details, call 805-770-7702 to reserve!

Holiday Arts & Crafts with Knitfit

Holiday Caroling

For more information on the 2nd Annual Holiday Festival, or to reserve tickets for any of the holiday classes, call 805-770-7702.