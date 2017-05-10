2nd Annual Hope & Laughter Gala
May 10, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The 2nd Annual Hope & Laughter Gala fundraiser benefits Crescend Health, formerly Phoenix of Santa Barbara. The Jonathan Awards will be presented to three individuals in honor of their contributions and advocacy for mental health in our community.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Crescend Health
- Starts: May 10, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Price: 200/dinner ticket, $2000 to host a table of ten. Sponsorships for the event range from $250 to $25,000
- Location: Belmond El Encanto
- Sponsors: Crescend Health