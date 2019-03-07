Calendar » 2nd Annual International Women’s Day at Ontraport

March 7, 2019 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

For International Womens Day 2019, we're bringing together Santa Barbara’s local gender balance advocates, including women in tech, business leaders and more for a discussion about overcoming the challenges women face in business. Join us for an inspiring evening as we celebrate women and build a gender-balanced world.

Several local female leaders will share their perspectives beginning at 6 p.m. Speaker lineup is as follows:

Kerri Murray - President at ShelterBox USA

Michelle Greer - Senior Vice President of People at Procore Technologies

Diana Pereira - Co-Founder of Impact Hub

Lena Requist - President at Ontraport

Ashe Kelly-Brown and Cristin Brown - Owners of Pura Luna Women's Apothecary

Mary Kennett - Head of People & Experience at Deckers Brands

Jennifer Somer - Global UGG Women's & Lifestyle, GM Koolaburra by UGG at Deckers Brands

Leslie Zemeckis - Best-selling author and actress

This networking event is open to the community and we encourage all advocates to attend. The event will take place in the outdoor courtyard at Ontraport’s Santa Barbara Riviera Campus. Girls Rock SB will be playing music and we’ll be serving light snacks and refreshments.

Balance drives a better working world. Let's all help to create a #BalanceforBetter.