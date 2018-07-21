Calendar » 2nd Annual Kids Paddle Out

July 21, 2018 from 10 AM - 2 PM

The Santa Barbara Outrigger Canoeing Club (SBOCC) will host the second annual Kids Paddle Out on Saturday, July 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at West Beach, this year benefiting the Eastside Boys & Girls Club. Initiated by SBOCC member Hammurabi Days, the ohana-style beach day is set up to provide local children with a chance to get them acquainted with outrigger canoeing and other water sports, and have a fun and healthy day on the beach.

The day will include the opportunity for the children of the Eastside Boys & Girls Club to paddle six-man canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs). With the help of SBOCC paddlers and other volunteers,

SBOCC will also provide beach games, music, a raffle, and lunch provided by local Savoy Café.