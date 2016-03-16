Calendar » 2nd Annual Little Heroes Breakfast

March 16, 2016 from 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM

Wednesday, March 16, 2016

7:30 am – 9:00 am

Hyatt Santa Barbara

1111 East Cabrillo Blvd.

Santa Barbara, CA 93103

This event will feature an inspirational program with keynote speaker Jim Abbott, former Major League Baseball pitcher, motivational speaker, & award-winning author of Imperfect: An Improbable Life.

To register to attend contact Shelby Thomas, Special Events Director

at [email protected] or (805) 617-0845.

Breakfast is complimentary!

This event is affectionately named in honor of TBCF's children that experience a battle against cancer that no child should ever have to endure. They are our heroes.