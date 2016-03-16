2nd Annual Little Heroes Breakfast
Wednesday, March 16, 2016
7:30 am – 9:00 am
Hyatt Santa Barbara
1111 East Cabrillo Blvd.
Santa Barbara, CA 93103
This event will feature an inspirational program with keynote speaker Jim Abbott, former Major League Baseball pitcher, motivational speaker, & award-winning author of Imperfect: An Improbable Life.
To register to attend contact Shelby Thomas, Special Events Director
at [email protected] or (805) 617-0845.
Breakfast is complimentary!
This event is affectionately named in honor of TBCF's children that experience a battle against cancer that no child should ever have to endure. They are our heroes.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation
- Starts: March 16, 2016 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM
- Location: Hyatt Santa Barbara
- Website: https://teddybcf.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2016LittleHeroesBreakfastSantaBarbara/tabid/750961/Default.aspx
- Sponsors: Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation