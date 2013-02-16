Calendar » 2nd Annual Menudo Festival! Fundraiser to Benefit SBPD Explorer Post #104

February 16, 2014 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s Youth Police Explorer Program is hosting the 2nd Annual Menudo Festival. Please join us for a great community event, enjoy the menudos, and vote for your favorite! Ten local restaurants will be competing for the trophy for best menudo. Music and entertainment for the kids will be provided. Tickets will be available at the door: adults $10.00, children ages 4-12 $5.00, and kids ages 3 & under free.

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2013

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason Street



For more information contact Officer Adrian Gutierrez at (805) 897-3702.

