Calendar » 2nd Annual MPA SPLASH

October 25, 2014 from 11AM - 2PM

Join Channelkeeper for our second annual Marine Protected Area (MPA) Surf, Paddle, Learn And Swim Hangout (SPLASH) Event on Saturday, October 25th from 11am-2pm at the park above the staircase at Devereux Beach (at the intersection of Camino Majorca and Del Playa). We'll spend the morning celebrating our MPA at Campus Point/IV Reef, exploring its recreational potential, and doing a group paddle-out.



Bring your water gear of choice (surfboards, paddleboards, kayaks, or snorkels) and paddle out with us as we stage an awesome Campus Point MPA aerial photo portrait. Limited numbers of kayaks and paddle boards will be available thanks to Santa Barbara Adventure Company and Channel Islands Outfitters.



Celebrate with us afterwards on the bluff with live music and free food for paddle-out participants. For more information, contact us by email at [email protected] or 805.563.3377 ext. 5. Special thanks to Santa Barbara Adventure Company, Channel Island Outfitters and MarBorg Industries for their support!