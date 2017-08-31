Calendar » 2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Candleight Walk

August 31, 2017 from 6:30 pm - 8:00pm

Overdose Awareness Day. Please join us on Thursday, August 31, 2017, at 6:30 PM as we fill our hearts and community with awareness and hope. This is a time to remember and a time for change. We will be joining together to break the stigma, celebrate recovery and remember those we have loved and lost. This is a free event for the Santa Barbara community sponsored by Recovery Fusion, Santa Barbara Addiction Treatment and Bekynder Events. We will be lighting the way with violet colored luminaries walking from De La Guerra Plaza to Stearn's Wharf. Names will be read honoring our loved ones ending with a moment of silence. Purple ribbons and candles will be provided. Everyone is welcome. Please call 805.689.1256 for further details. If you can't attend but would like your loved one's name honored please call us and we will add their name to the memorial list.