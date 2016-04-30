Calendar » 2nd Annual Schubertiade

April 30, 2016 from 3:00 PM

Enjoy an afternoon filled with chamber music and pastries while supporting two important community organizations – the Mental Wellness Center and the Parkinson’s Association – at the 2nd Annual Schubertiade. This year’s program will feature various works, including: Impromptu, D. 899 No. 3 (Shubert); Fantasie for Piano 4 Hands, D 940 (Shubert); Six Epigraphs antiques, L. 131 (Debussy); Five Lieder – An die Music D. 547, Das Wandern D. 975, Gute Nacht D. 911, Nacht en Traume D. 827, and Erlkonig D.328; Christopher Davis, piano; Bryan Lane, tenor; Robert Hale, piano; and Allen Bishop, piano.

Proceeds will benefit the Mental Wellness Center and the Parkinson’s Association.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Debbie Terhune at 805-884-8440 or [email protected]