2nd Annual Touch-a-Truck

September 23, 2012 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

This community event and fundraiser provides families with the opportunity to learn about and explore trucks, construction vehicles, and public safety equipment that they know and love! Kids of all ages will love to climb, run around, sit in and even honk horns of many types of trucks and vehicles! Refreshments and food available, so plan on coming for lunch with the whole family.