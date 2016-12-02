Calendar » 2nd Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater Party! Benefiting Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center

December 2, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Imagine X Functional Neurology Hosts Holiday Party for Charity, Again!

Local Functional Neurology Office Finds Creative and Fun Way to Support Local Non-Profit

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, November 17, 2016 – The Imagine X Functional Neurology Team are hosting the 2nd Annual Imagine X Ugly Christmas Sweater Party to support Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center of Santa Barbara.

The Event will take place on Friday, December 2 starting at 7:00 PM, after the holiday parade on State St. The event will be held at the Imagine X Functional Neurology offices at 1221 State St, Suite 11 in Victoria Court, downtown Santa Barbara. The event will be red carpet style with photo booths, holiday cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, music, prizes and ugly sweaters! There will be a raffle and silent auction, ALL proceeds donated to Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center. Grand prize will go to the best Ugliest Christmas Sweater/Outfit. All ages welcome!

The Jodi House is a Non-Profit that helps brain injury survivors reclaim their lives, and helps families and caregivers find solutions, resources, and support. Whether due to an auto accident, sports injury, stroke, tumor, or one of countless other causes, the Jodi House has pro- grams that help encourage the physical, cognitive and behavioral recovery of brain injury survivors.

As a cutting-edge brand of health care, Imagine X is committed to bringing relief to the thousands of local people suffering from the pain of migraine headaches, dizziness/vertigo, concussion and traumatic brain injury, as well as chronic pain via Functional Neurology. Now at the end of their third year specializing in these treatments, Imagine X is proud of their amazing success rate. It is a life-changing, drug-free expertise that has been offered to individuals.

Imagine X added two Functional Neurologist doctors to the team in early 2016, as well as a new Director of Marketing and Development and an additional Therapeutic Assistant. Imagine X has experienced exceptional growth as word is quickly spreading and people are finding out about their great results with Migraine headaches, Dizziness/Vertigo and Post-Concussion Syndrome.

Dr. Adam Harcourt (owner of Imagine X) is on the board of directors at the Jodi House. He says “We understand how great the impact of traumatic brain injury can be to the patients, as well as the families of traumatic brain injury survivors. That’s why we are so excited to having an event that is centered around helping this community. For years, survivors of traumatic brain injury didn’t have a lot of options. Now, there’s a better solution.”

For more details about the Jodi House, visit their website jodihouse.org or call (805) 563-2882. For more information about Imagine X Functional Neurology, visit their website at ixneuro.com or call (805) 962-1988 for more information.