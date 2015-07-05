2nd Annuel These Colors Dont Run
Come join us as we celebrate and raise money for our veterans ! Mission Tattoo is hosting a registered benefit for the Wounded Warrior Project. Enjoy a military inspired drink, great food and Cheer on our sassy and classy Pin up queens competing for the crown! Art and prints for sale by Mission Tattoo and Miss Jenny Newton. Live music by Vamp, The Miskreants, The Luck, Johnny Miller and the Bakersfield Boys. All proceeds and donations going directly to Wounded Warrior Project. Hope to see you there!
Event Details
- Starts: July 5, 2015 1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Price: donation
- Location: Seven Bar and Kitchen, 224 Helena Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://sbpin-up.com
