Calendar » 2nd OPEN CALL AUDITIONS - annual “TALENT SHOWCASE”

February 9, 2019 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

2nd OPEN CALL AUDITIONS - annual "TALENT SHOWCASE"



Carpinteria Rotary fundraiser for CUSD music programs



02/09/19, 9am-1pm

The Alcazar Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Avenue



Share your talent with the community while raising funds for local school district music programs!



Rotary Club of Carpinteria presents the annual local “Talent Showcase”, hosted by the Alcazar Theater, with emcee John Palminteri. Previous performers have ranged in age from 9 to 94 and have shared their talents in music, dancing, juggling, drama, comedy, storytelling, and more. It is a fun-filled evening of spectacularly entertaining variety which truly matches the charm of our small town.



The “Talent Showcase” enables the club’s charitable foundation to support Carpinteria Unified School District (CUSD) music programs by raising funds for the purchase of new instruments, the refurbishment of used instruments, and other unmet needs.



The study of music and the effort in learning an instrument improves memory, coordination, and discipline, while boosting self-esteem, interpersonal skills, and academic achievement. Rotary’s fundraising augments CUSD’s limited music program budget, with the goal to improve local capacity for student opportunities in this important area.



Last year’s showcase was a huge success, enabling Rotary to donate over $10,000 to the music program. This year's showcase will be held on Saturday March 23rd at 7pm and will mark the 10th anniversary of this effort on behalf of local students.

For more information, or if you need an appointment in order to audition, send an email to [email protected]