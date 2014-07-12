Calendar » 2nd Saturdays Art Walk

July 12, 2014 from 2:00PM - 3:30PM

Saturday, July 12, 2 - 3:30pm

2nd Saturdays Art Walk

2 pm: Tour by Dos Pueblos High School Student Gigdem Baez

2:30 - 3 pm: Happy Hour and Science Talk hosted by Javier Rivera and Blue Tavern

Join us for a student-led tour of the current exhibition, The Vastness is Bearable, at MCASB’s Satellite location at Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara, 121 State Street. Afterwards we’ll head next door to Blue Tavern’s Happy Hour and enjoy a celestial-themed discussion led by Javier Rivera, Astronomy Programs Manager at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.



To many of us, the universe seems like a big and mysterious place. In Javier’s interactive talk, he will be facilitating hands-on activities that are meant to help us understand the extraordinary distances between cosmic objects in space, their size, and how vast the cosmos can actually be.

This program is presented in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History as part of the Santa Barbara Funk Zone’s monthly event, the 2nd Saturdays Art Walk.

ADMISSION IS FREE