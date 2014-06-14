Calendar » 2nd Saturdays Art Walk, MCASB Satellite @ Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara

June 14, 2014 from 2:00PM - 3:30 PM

Saturday, June 14, 2 - 3:30pm

2nd Saturdays Art Walk, MCASB Satellite @ Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara, 121 State Street

2 pm: Tour by Dos Pueblos High School Student, Brianna Doyle

2:30 - 3:30 pm: Happy Hour at Blue Tavern

Join MCASB at our satellite location at Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara for a fun, two-part program!

Take a student-led tour of the current exhibition, The Vastness is Bearable, before heading over to Blue Tavern’s Happy Hour and enjoying a celestial-themed discussion led by Javier Rivera, Astronomy Programs Manager at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Javier will offer a glimpse into the intricate process of measuring distances in space, as well as how much size and scale can vary in astronomical objects from the microscopic to the cosmic.

This program is presented in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History as part of the Santa Barbara Funk Zone’s monthly event, the 2nd Saturdays Art Walk.

ADMISSION IS FREE