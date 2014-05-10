Calendar » 2nd Saturdays: Student-led Tours with Brianna Doyle, Dos Pueblos High School

May 10, 2014 from 2:00PM - 2:30PM

Saturday, May 10, 2 - 2:30pm

2nd Saturdays: Student-led Tours with Brianna Doyle, Dos Pueblos High School

Join us for a half-hour tour of the exhibition The Vastness is Bearable at the MCASB Satellite @ Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara. Tours will be led by students from the Dos Pueblos High School’s Engineering Academy.

The Vastness is Bearable

In his book, Contact (1985), noted astronomer and science writer Carl Sagan wrote, “She had studied the universe all her life, but had overlooked its clearest message: For small creatures such as we the vastness is bearable only through love.” Inspired by this quote and the themes of the book—contact between humanity and advanced extraterrestrial life forms—the third annual exhibition at the MCASB Satellite @ Hotel Indigo Santa Barbara features artists who contemplate the vastness of the cosmos. Whereas last year’s exhibition looked to the mysteries of the sea, this year’s presentation gazes up, featuring artists whose works reflect human fascination, curiosity, and awe with the universe.

Participating artists include: Rodolfo Choperena, Russell Crotty, Ala Ebtekar, Desirée Holman, Cassandra C. Jones, and Vargas-Suarez Universal.

This program is presented in association with the Santa Barbara Funk Zone’s monthly event, the 2nd Saturdays Art Walk.

ADMISSION IS FREE