May 11, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Cheers, its creators - Glenn Charles, Les Charles and James Burrows will join us for a rare public appearance, screening the original 1982 Cheers pilot, followed by a lively conversation moderated by Cheers writer Cheri Steinkellner. After the Q&A, there will be a Cheers-themed reception in the Michael Douglas lobby. It is a chance to take a break from all of your worries and share your fondest Cheers memories with the creators of the show.