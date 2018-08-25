Calendar » 30th Anniversary Opening Day Celebration

August 25, 2018 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

The Elverhøj Museum of History and Art is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a grand exhibition titled Past, Present & Future.

The show forms a visual tribute to artists of the past who are no longer with us, along with a curated selection of works by contemporary artists whose art has been shown in the gallery through the decades and are still producing art in the present. The display also spotlights artists whose future successes were nurtured through participation in Elverhøj shows and mentoring by museum curators and art committee members.

The Opening Celebration will be held on Saturday August 25 from 4 to 6 pm. The public is invited to join in the festivities and meet some of the 40 artists whose work is on display. Refreshments will be served; there is no charge for admission.

Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. There is no charge for admission. Suggested donation is $5. For more information, phone the Museum at (805) 686-1211 or visit elverhoj.org. Past, Present & Future will remain on display through November 11.