30th Anniversary Vaquero Show & Sale

November 8, 2014 from 9:00 am - 5:00pm

Everyone is invited to the 30th Annual Vaquero Show & Sale celebration November 8-9, honoring the lifestyle and renowned horsemanship of the California Vaquero (cowboy). The Vaqueros developed their unique skills on the expansive cattle ranchos of Central California during the Spanish/Mexican Colonial period. They blended classic European horsemanship training with the ‘rough and ready’ riding of early California ranchers. In blending these horsemanship styles the Vaqueros created their own distinct method of horsemanship as well as a unique look in apparel, tack, saddles and other horse equipment.



A highlight of the Vaquero Show weekend is the gathering of noted artisans and collectors from throughout the western United States. These artisans display and sell their hand-tooled leather saddles, braided Vaquero-styled riatas, bridles, reins, and other Vaquero inspired horse tack as well as quality Western artwork, apparel, unique books, memorabilia and jewelry.

It is true that the Vaquero horseman has almost completely vanished from California, however, over 50 artisans who keep true to the Vaquero horse culture and craftsmanship come together each year at the Vaquero Show & Sale in Santa Ynez. Don’t miss this opportunity to take in a most unique show and to visit with the artisans who truly inspire with their creativity and skill.

Saturday, November 8, 2014

Show Hours: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

$5 one-day admission

11:00 am- Jeff Mundell - Outstanding Vaquero horseman and trainer, Jeff demonstrates the Vaquero method of horse training. Jeff’s first time at the Vaquero Show!

2:00 pm - Bruce Sandifer - Local master of the Vaquero horsemanship style. Sandifer trains a horse using balance rather than pressure. Founder of the California Bridlehorse Association, Bruce has been keeping the Vaquero horse culture alive by conduction horsemanship clinics throughout the country.

Music throughout the day by popular musician Ron Miller of the Full Gallop Band. Cowboy lunch and no-host cocktails available.