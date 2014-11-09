Calendar » 30th Anniversary Vaquero Show & Sale

November 9, 2014 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Everyone is invited to the 30th Annual Vaquero Show & Sale celebration November 8-9, honoring the lifestyle and renowned horsemanship of the California Vaquero (cowboy). The Vaqueros developed their unique skills on the expansive cattle ranchos of Central California during the Spanish/Mexican Colonial period. They blended classic European horsemanship training with the ‘rough and ready’ riding of early California ranchers. In blending these horsemanship styles the Vaqueros created their own distinct method of horsemanship as well as a unique look in apparel, tack, saddles and other horse equipment.



A highlight of the Vaquero Show weekend is the gathering of noted artisans and collectors from throughout the western United States. These artisans display and sell their hand-tooled leather saddles, braided Vaquero-styled riatas, bridles, reins, and other Vaquero inspired horse tack as well as quality Western artwork, apparel, unique books, memorabilia and jewelry.

It is true that the Vaquero horseman has almost completely vanished from California, however, over 50 artisans who keep true to the Vaquero horse culture and craftsmanship come together each year at the Vaquero Show & Sale in Santa Ynez. Don’t miss this opportunity to take in a most unique show and to visit with the artisans who truly inspire with their creativity and skill.

Sunday, November 9, 2014

Show Hours: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

$5 one-day admission

11:00 am - Boone Campbell – young Boone is well known in the vaquero community as much for his rope work as for his style, on and off a horse. Demonstration of roping and horsemanship in the Vaquero tradition.

1:00 pm - Raffle Drawing for handcrafted, custom headstall fitted with beautiful silver bit. Cowboy lunch and no-host cocktails available.