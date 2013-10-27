30th Annual Evening for Peace
October 27, 2013 from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
This year the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will present its 2013 Distinguished Peace Leadership Award to Rabbi Leonard Beerman.
Rabbi Beerman is a unique peace leader; a blend of intellect, integrity, compassion and a deep commitment to peace with justice.
Join us for an inspiring night as we recognize the moral imperative of achieving NUCLEAR ZERO.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: napf
- Starts: October 27, 2013 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: Sponsorship opportunities vary
- Location: La Pacifica Ballroom and Terrace, 1260 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara, California 93108
- Website: http://www.wagingpeace.org/goto/eveningforpeace