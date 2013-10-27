Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:08 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

30th Annual Evening for Peace

October 27, 2013 from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

This year the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation will present its 2013 Distinguished Peace Leadership Award to Rabbi Leonard Beerman.

Rabbi Beerman is a unique peace leader; a blend of intellect, integrity, compassion and a deep commitment to peace with justice.

Join us for an inspiring night as we recognize the moral imperative of achieving NUCLEAR ZERO.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: napf
  • Starts: October 27, 2013 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Price: Sponsorship opportunities vary
  • Location: La Pacifica Ballroom and Terrace, 1260 Channel Drive, Santa Barbara, California 93108
  • Website: http://www.wagingpeace.org/goto/eveningforpeace
 
 
 