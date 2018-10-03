Calendar » 30th Annual Senior Expo of Santa Barbara

October 3, 2018 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

For 30 years, Santa Barbara’s Senior Expo has been a premier health fair and services exposition for older adults and caretakers. This year’s Expo offers an exciting new array of services and activities for seniors and those who care for them.

More than 900 seniors attend the Senior Expo which features free flu shots, fitness testing, more than 120 exhibit booths offering education and information, music, food, volunteer opportunities and activities for seniors, as well as presentations on the latest products and services for local seniors and their caregivers.

Exhibitors have included financial services, residential facilities, travel clubs, health care providers, home care services, government agencies, local nonprofits, and many more. The Senior Expo is the best ticket in town for Santa Barbara’s seniors and caregivers in our community.

Register to Exhibit by September 15 to participate in our Passport to Prizes drawing.