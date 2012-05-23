31st Annual Career Education Awards Breakfast
May 23, 2012 from 7:00AM - 9:00AM
Partners in Education's annual May Awards Breakfast, highlighting the work of local high school students in career education courses, as well as in the Partners in Education Internship Program. This year's event will be hosted by Bacara Resort & Spa at no additional cost to Partners.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Partners
- Price: $20 per person, $500 Table Sponsorships
- Location: Bacara Resort & Spa