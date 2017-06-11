Calendar » 31st Ojai Wine Festival Combines Craft Beer & Fine Wine for International Humanitarian Projects in V

June 11, 2017 from 12:00 PM - 4:00 pm

For 31 years, the Ojai Wine Festival has served as the primary non-profit fundraising effort of the Rotary Club of Ojai-West and its numerous philanthropic endeavors that serve to enhance lives both locally and internationally. To date, the festival has raised over one million dollars for the Rotary Club of Ojai-West Foundation. This year, the 31st Anniversary edition of the Annual Ojai Wine Festival will be taking place Sunday, June 11, from noon-4 p.m. on the shores of picturesque Lake Casitas.

To celebrate their 31st year, event organizers have added several exciting features to enhance the wine and beer tasting festival:

An exceptional collection of over 60 wineries from regions across California. Attendees will be able to taste selections from all of the state’s unique wine regions in one beautiful location.

An expanded beer garden with over 30 national and regional craft beers.

An extensive VIP tasting experience featuring early event entry, exclusive wines, and a selection of premium hors d’oeuvres provided by Ojai’s finest caterers and restaurants.

The Santa Barbara Organization of Sommeliers will be judging and rating participating wineries.

Local bands performing all day at the lakeside dance floor.

Collectable Ojai Wine Festival fine crystal wine glass with each event entry, and complimentary on-site wine glass engraving.

A free interactive Ojai Wine Festival mobile app will connect event attendees to announcements and facilitate complete on-site wine purchases.

Proceeds from the signature Southern California fine wine and craft beer event directly support the international and local charitable efforts of the Rotary Club of Ojai-West. In addition to its now 31-year commitment to the global eradication of Polio, the club is working to design and build rain catchment panels and water storage tanks to improve accessibility to clean water in some of the most underserved areas of Guatemala. In Nicaragua, efforts are

centered around the prevention of ocular and respiratory problems caused by smoke inhalation through the installation of new stoves and adequate venting

systems in homes.

For additional information on the Ojai Wine Festival and the impactful causes it supports, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.Ojaiwinefestival.com.