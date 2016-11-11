Calendar » 32nd Annual Vaquero Show and Sale

November 11, 2016 from 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the 32nd annual Vaquero Show & Sale celebration from Friday, November 11 through Sunday, November 13, 2016 honoring the lifestyle and renowned horsemanship of the California Vaquero (cowboy). Vaqueros developed on the expansive cattle ranchos of Central California during the Spanish/Mexican Colonial period. They blended classic European horsemanship and the ‘rough and ready’ riding style of early California ranchers which evolved into a distinctive style of apparel, tack, saddles and other unique horse equipment. The Vaquero and his culture is fast fading from California history and this event has, for 32 years, continued the memory and craft of these skilled horsemen who were, in the mid-1800s, considered some of the finest equestrians in the world.

A highlight of the weekend celebration is the gathering of noted artisans and collectors from throughout the western United States displaying and selling hand-tooled leather saddles, braided Vaquero-styled riatas, bridles, reins, and other Vaquero inspired horse tack as well as quality Western artwork, apparel, jewelry, memorabilia and collectibles.

All proceeds benefit the non-profit Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Carriage House in its mission to collect, preserve and share the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley and to tell the early western transportation story.

Information and advanced ticket sales for the Viva Los Vaqueros Preview Party & Gala Dinner and the Vaquero Show weekend are available at the Museum, 3596 Sagunto Street, online at the Museum website www.santaynezmuseum.org or by calling 805-688-7889.