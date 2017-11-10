Calendar » 33rd Annual Vaquero Show

November 10, 2017 from 5:00pm

Come one, come all to the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum's 33rd Annual Vaquero Show!

A fun-filled three day event honoring the traditional ways and incredible horsemanship of the California Vaquero in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley. Join our over 40 vendors showcasing their craft, watch live roping demonstrations, and join us for dinner at our Friday night Gala dinner, or our Saturday night Cowboy Campfire.

Friday Night, Nov. 10 - 5-9pm

Gala Dinner honoring the Vaqueros of the Year, Ranching Dynasty Cornelius & Williams family, Ray Sandoval, and Ernie Morris. There will be cowboy poetry, live music, a silent auction, and presentations on our honored Vaqueros all while enjoying cocktails, wine, and a delicious catered meal.

Saturday, Nov. 11 - 9am-5pm

Sunday, Nov. 12 - 10am-3pm

Come out all day Saturday and Sunday and visit our 40 vendors showcasing their bits, spurs, saddles, and other artisan-made goods. There will be live roping demonstrations showcasing the traditional roping methods of the old vaqueros, and live entertainment, and lunch.

Saturday Night - 6:30-8:30pm

The first ever Cowboy Campfire! Join us Saturday night for hearty beef stew provided by Cowboy Flavor, live entertainment, music, cowboy poetry, and a campfire for families of all ages.

Admission: $5 entrance fee Saturday/Sunday $45/$50 member/non-member Cowboy Campfire $125/$145 Gala Dinner

For tickets and more information, pleas call 805-688-7889, or visit our website www.santaynezmuseum.org