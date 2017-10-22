Calendar » 34th Annual Evening For Peace

October 22, 2017 from 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The 34th Annual Evening For Peace will honor the 2017 Distinguished Peace Leaders, Dr. Ira Helfand and the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW). The evening is presented by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation. Dr. Helfand is a powerful and respected voice for the creation of a just and peaceful world, free from the threat of nuclear weapons. IPPNW won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1985. Past recipients of this award include the XIV Dalai Lama, Dr. Helen Caldicott, Noam Chomsky, Walter Cronkite and Setsuko Thurlow, to name just a few. For more information, please visit wagingpeace.org/2017-evening-for-peace