34th Annual Student Awards Breakfast
May 21, 2015 from 7:00am - 9:00am
Join Partners in Education as we celebrate local students who have demonstrated excellence in career education-related courses, as well as those who have successfully completed paid internships through Partners in Education's award winning Internship Program.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 21, 2015 7:00am - 9:00am
- Price: $40
- Location: Bacara Resort & Spa
- Website: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/sbpie/event/551896/