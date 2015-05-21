Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 9:51 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

34th Annual Student Awards Breakfast

May 21, 2015 from 7:00am - 9:00am

Join Partners in Education as we celebrate local students who have demonstrated excellence in career education-related courses, as well as those who have successfully completed paid internships through Partners in Education's award winning Internship Program. 

 

