Calendar » 35mm: A Musical Exhibition

March 31, 2016 from 8PM - 9:30PM

A picture is worth 1,000 words - what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen? In 35mm, each photo creates a unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. A stunning new multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theatre, this intricately woven collection of "snapshot stories" told through song re-imagines what the modern American musical can be.



Music and lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver. Based on photography by Matthew Murphy. Produced by Out of the Box Theatre Company and performed at Center Stage Theater.

Admission: $35 on-stage table seating (where beverages and treats can be enjoyed), $28 general, $15 student

