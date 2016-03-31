Calendar » 35mm: A Musical Exhibition

March 31, 2016 from 8:00pm

Music and lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver

Based on photographs by Matthew Murphy

A picture is worth 1,000 words—what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen? In 35mm, each photo creates an unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. A stunning new multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theater. This intricately woven collection of stories told through song re-imagines what the modern American musical can be.

TIMES: Thursday, March 31 at 8 pm

TIMES: Friday, April 1, at 8 pm

TIMES: Saturday, April 2, at 8 pm

TIMES: Thursday, April 7, at 8 pm

TIMES: Friday, April 8, at 8 pm

TIMES: Saturday, April 9, at 8 pm

TICKETS: $35 on-stage cabaret table seating (where cocktails and other beverages and treats can be purchased and enjoyed), $28 general, $15 student (with student ID)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)