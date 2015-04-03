38th Annual Channel Islands YMCA Good Friday Breakfast with Keynote Speaker Sheriff Bill Brown
April 3, 2015 from 7:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
Who: Santa Barbara County Sheriff, Bill Brown will be the keynote speaker at the 38th Annual Good Friday Breakfast April 3, 2015.
What: 38th Annual Channel Islands YMCA Good Friday Breakfast.
When: Friday April 3, 2015 7:00 a.m.-8:45 a.m.
Where: Fess Parkers DoubleTree Resort, 633 East Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara.
Why: To benefit the Channel Islands YMCA.
For more information call Jennifer Goddard at 1-805-705-6065
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Goddard Company
- Starts: April 3, 2015 7:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Price: Table sponsorships: Gold-$1000, Silver-$500, Bronze-$300
- Location: Fess Parkers DoubleTree Resort, 633 East Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara.