Calendar » 38th Annual Channel Islands YMCA Good Friday Breakfast with Keynote Speaker Sheriff Bill Brown

April 3, 2015 from 7:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.

Who: Santa Barbara County Sheriff, Bill Brown will be the keynote speaker at the 38th Annual Good Friday Breakfast April 3, 2015.

What: 38th Annual Channel Islands YMCA Good Friday Breakfast.

When: Friday April 3, 2015 7:00 a.m.-8:45 a.m.

Where: Fess Parkers DoubleTree Resort, 633 East Cabrillo Blvd, Santa Barbara.

Why: To benefit the Channel Islands YMCA.

For more information call Jennifer Goddard at 1-805-705-6065