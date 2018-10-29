3 Nights of Murder Mystery Dinners
October 29, 2018 from 6pm - 9pm
This will be a 4 course meal under the stars!
Character details to follow the week before the event but as a heads up it will be a 1920's theme.
WE WILL BE GIVING OUT GIFTS TO BEST COSTUMES + PHOTOS!
If you are buying more then 1 ticket please make sure to write each persons name and email.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: lindsay Anderson
- Price: $75
- Location: Brass Bear Brewing & Bistro
- Website: http://www.brassbearbrewing.com/new-products/at5hylojydcq7c326dswrrfy6ktbiz-z74tn