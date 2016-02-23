Calendar » 3 Warning Signs of Social Isolation in your Teen and How to Deal with it as a Family

February 23, 2016 from 6:00PM - 7:00PM

Hi Parents of Teenagers!

Do any of these thoughts resonate with you?

- "I don’t recognize my kid anymore".

- "My teen is pushing me away".

- "I’m concerned about my kid’s unhealthy habits".

If so, join us for our next talk where you will:

- Find out if your teen’s behaviors might be leading to social disengagement, so you can understand what’s going on.

- Discover how to get through to your teenager and reconnect with him/her.

- Learn one simple action to help your kid shift towards making healthy choices and get the harmony back to your family.

We'll connect and support each other, share your experiences, and learn simple and easy tools that will help you stop pulling your hair out and have harmony and peace back in your family life.