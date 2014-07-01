3D Printing Fair for Kids and Parents
3D printing is an amazing technology that lets you make your own plastic
objects. You can create sculptures, parts for robots, tree ornaments, Play-Doh cutters, whatever you can imagine.
Come to Garden Street Academy's new makerspace to experience 3D
printing, and make your own objects in a matter of minutes. You don’t have
to know anything about 3D printing or design. If you can make a simple
drawing on an iPad, you can make a 3D print. We'll supply the iPads.
Location:
2300 Garden Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Parents and students interested in attending the GSA Makerspace 3D
Printing Fair should visit the school’s GSA Makerspace blog for maps and
more information.
They can also contact Bryan Kerr directly by phone at 805-687-3717 x603.
