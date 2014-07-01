Calendar » 3D Printing Fair for Kids and Parents

July 1, 2014 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

3D printing is an amazing technology that lets you make your own plastic

objects. You can create sculptures, parts for robots, tree ornaments, Play-Doh cutters, whatever you can imagine.

Come to Garden Street Academy's new makerspace to experience 3D

printing, and make your own objects in a matter of minutes. You don’t have

to know anything about 3D printing or design. If you can make a simple

drawing on an iPad, you can make a 3D print. We'll supply the iPads.

Location:

2300 Garden Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Parents and students interested in attending the GSA Makerspace 3D

Printing Fair should visit the school’s GSA Makerspace blog for maps and

more information.

They can also contact Bryan Kerr directly by phone at 805-687-3717 x603.