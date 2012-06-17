Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 11:29 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

3rd Annual DSASBC Buddy Walk & Festival

June 17, 2012 from 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Event will feature live entertainment, great bands, lots of activities for all, games, face painting, crafts, auction, raffle, vendor fair and informational booths as well as a fundraising walk around Chase Palm Park.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Mentor, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, LBPS, Fitch Construction, TRAP, Aurora Painted Faces
  • Starts: June 17, 2012 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
  • Price: Children $10 Adults $25 - includes t-shirt, lunch & all activities
  • Location: Chase Palm Park - Great Meadow, Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://buddywalk.kintera.org/faf/home/default.asp?ievent=1018191
