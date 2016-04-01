Calendar » 3rd Annual Edible Book Festival

April 1, 2016 from 2:00pm

Come show your creativity and culinary skills by creating an edible creation such as a dish or dessert that features your favorite book cover or theme. The contest is open to students, faculty, staff and departments. Edible books will be judged by a panel of amatuer artists, chefs and literary aficionados from the Cal Lutheran community. Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall, Most Creative and Best Tasting. Judging begins at 2:30.



Register as a contestant by Monday, March 28; sign up to be a judge; or just come, see and taste the creations. All entries are expected to be thoroughly consumed by the end of the event.

Visit the Edible Book Festival page for more details or contact Henri Mondschein.