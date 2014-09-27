Calendar » 3rd Annual Garden Court Carnival

September 27, 2014 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Celebrate the end of summer at the 3rd Annual Garden Court Carnival on Saturday, September 27th. The picturesque courtyard of the senior living community will be full of games, food and entertainment for grandparents and children alike. There will be a fishing booth, ring toss, beanbag toss, dart toss, cake walk, bounce house and the dunk tank (water from the dunk tank will be used to water the gardens after the event). Guests can enjoy carnival-style food such as cotton candy, popcorn, snow cones, churros and fresh squeezed lemonade, and get a balloon animal from Robo the Clown and his partner, Rainbow the Clown.

There will also be a raffle for an 8” High performance Quad Core Tablet. Tickets will be on sale at the event for $1 and the drawing will take place at 4:45 p.m.

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2014

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Garden Court, 1116 De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara, 93101

Cost: FREE for Garden Court Residents, Guests can buy Carnival tickets for .25 cents

For more information, visit http://www.gardencourt.org/.