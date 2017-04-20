Calendar » 3rd Annual Little Heroes Breakfast

April 20, 2017 from 7:30am - 9:00am

Mark your calendar! The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is pleased to present the 3rd Annual Little Heroes Breakfast will be on Thursday, April 20, 2017. This year’s event will be held at the Fess Parker Doubletree Resort (633 E Cabrillo Blvd.) and feature international speakers Gina Miles, 2008 Olympic Individual Equestrian Silver Medalist, and former World Surfing Champion Shaun Tomson.

This breakfast is affectionately named in honor of children that experience a battle against cancer that no child should ever have to endure. They are our heroes!

The 3rd Annual Little Heroes Breakfast is free and open to the community. There is no ticket cost for guests to attend the Breakfast; rather there will be a call for attendees to aid TBCF by making a financial contribution toward the cause the day of the event. For more information about this event or to RSVP, please contact Shelby Thomas, Special Events Director, at (805) 962-7466 or by email at [email protected]