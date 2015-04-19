Calendar » 3rd Annual Magic on the Urban Wine Trail Fundraiser

April 19, 2015 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Join the Parks and Recreation Community Foundation (PARC) for its third annual fundraising bash, Magic on the Urban Wine Trail, where music, art, and wine meet! Enjoy an afternoon of wine tasting featuring wineries from the Santa Barbara Urban Wine Trail while you mingle with friends, enjoy local art and music, and feel great about supporting Parks and Recreation programs for under-served youth. Gigantic silent auction, raffle, and bottles of your favorite wines for purchase.

Monies raised provide summer camp scholarships for children in need and helps fund the City Parks & Recreation Department’s Youth Culinary Arts Program, which provides hands-on vocational training for local at-risk teens and endows them with the knowledge to make healthy food choices.

The Parks and Recreation Community Foundation (PARC) is a non-profit organization that raises funds to support the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department by promoting, preserving, and enhancing parks, recreation programs, and open space in Santa Barbara for the enjoyment, appreciation, and improved quality of life for present and future generations.