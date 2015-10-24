Calendar » 3rd Annual Pancake Breakfast

October 24, 2015 from 8;00 am - 11:30 am

San Marcos Parent Child workshop invites you to come and enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast which includes sausage, coffee, tea, milk and juice on Oct. 24th from 8am - 11:30 am at Community Covenant Church; 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road Santa Barbara, CA 93111. Enjoy a delicious meal plus activities; face painting, crafts and a fabulous, interactive experience with The Reptile Family. All proceeds benefit the San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop, a non-profit co-operative preschool. Tickets are only $8 for ages 10 and up and $5 ages 3yrs-9yrs, under 2 free. The Reptile Family will be entertaining from 10 am - 11 am. Visit our website www.smpcw.org or call 805-964-8994 for more information.