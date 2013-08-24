Calendar » 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival

August 24, 2013 from 11:00am - 5:00pm

3rd Annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival Come get cultured! The 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival showcases local and regional experts on the history, benefits and how-to's of fermented foods. This all-ages experiential one-day festival provides the opportunity to learn, taste and experience the art of making ferments and empowers you to take home and apply your new-found knowledge. 2013 Festival Highlights: Speakers Donna Gates, The Body Ecology Diet Hannah Crum, Kombucha Kamp Mark McAfee, Organic Pastures Raw Dairy Jenny McGruther, Nourished Kitchen ...and many more! Demonstrations and Hands-On Workshops coconut kefir, cultured vegetables, sauerkraut, sourdough, pirate elixirs, pickles, root beer, ginger brew, and many more! Cultured Petting Zoo feel, look and play with kefir grains, sourdough starters, SCOBYs and all kinds of other fermentation cultures Locavore Lunch SOL Food Kitchen + Nimita's Indian Cuisine will serve up farm to table food with a side of fermentation PLUS sprouted almond milk sorbet by Sugar and Salt Creamery Vendors local and regional food and beverage artisans, fermentation supplies, books and community organizations. *lunch, fermented foods, supplies and other goodies will be for sale - make sure to bring extra cash to spend at the vendor area and a cooler to store purchases. Proceeds from this event benefits Fairview Gardens Center for Urban Agriculture and the completion of their new farm stand!