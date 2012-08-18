Calendar » 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival

August 18, 2012 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

AgaveAvenue.com presents the 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival, brought to you by the Berry Man, Inc. and Dos Armadillos Tequila benefiting the Non-Profit, Santa Barbara Dance Institute. Guests will have the opportunity to sample premium quality tequilas and mezcales, learn proper tasting techniques and history, ask informative questions to the brand owners, enjoy live Latin entertainment and indulge in delicious appetizers prepared by local restaurants!