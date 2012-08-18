3rd Annual Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival
AgaveAvenue.com presents the 3rd Annual Santa Barbara Tequila Harvest Festival, brought to you by the Berry Man, Inc. and Dos Armadillos Tequila benefiting the Non-Profit, Santa Barbara Dance Institute. Guests will have the opportunity to sample premium quality tequilas and mezcales, learn proper tasting techniques and history, ask informative questions to the brand owners, enjoy live Latin entertainment and indulge in delicious appetizers prepared by local restaurants!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Berry Man Inc, LBPS Events, 3-Lion Media, Rudy's Restaurant & Tequila Bar, Marmalade Cafe, Butler Event Center, Killer B's BBQ Bar Grill, Montecito Journal, SMART MARKETING, Chocolate Maya, Akari Salon & Skin Essentials, Matilija Pure Water, Chava Stitch N Print, Beach Side Taxi, Independent, Night Out, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, MarBorg Industries
- Starts: August 18, 2012 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: General Admission Tickets: $60.00 Online/ $70 at the Door VIP Admission Tickets: $90.00 Online/ $100 at the Door
- Location: Carrillo Recreation Center 100 E. Carrillo Street Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.agaveavenue.com/santa-barbara-tequila-harvest-festival/
