Calendar » 3rd Annual Santa Ynez Christmas Tree Lighting

December 1, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

The Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce will be presenting its Third Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Party on Thursday, December 1st from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Santa Ynez boasts the largest Christmas tree in the Santa Ynez Valley: a 75-foot redwood tree located near Joe Olla Realty at 3575 Saguno Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving in grand style at the Santa Ynez Plaza (3568 Sagunto Street, across the street from the tree) at 4:00 pm. Music will be provided by Jeff Foss, and there will be complimentary popcorn made by Santa’s elves, cider and cookies. Dancers from Fossemalle Dance Studio will also be performing. Santa will light up the grand tree at 5:30 pm.



All are welcome! Bundle up and join us for the fun! For more information, CALL Marc Owens at (805) 688-6317.