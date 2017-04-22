Calendar » 3rd Annual Schubertiade

April 22, 2017 from 3:00 pm

Enjoy an afternoon filled with chamber music and pastries while supporting two important community organizations – the Mental Wellness Center and the Santa Barbara Parkinson’s Association – at the 3rd Annual Schubertiade. This year’s program will feature various works, including: Sonata in A major Opus 162 (Shubert); Piano Trio 564 in G major (Mozart); Notturno, Opus 148 (Schubert); Performers are Robert Hale, piano; Elizabeth Olson, cello; Allen Bishop, piano; Claude-Lise LaFranque, violin; and Ervin Klinkon, cello.

Proceeds will benefit the Mental Wellness Center and the Parkinson’s Association.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact Debbie Terhune at 805/884-8440 or [email protected]

Location: Music Academy of the West; Yzurdiaga Hall

Price: $60