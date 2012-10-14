Calendar » 3rd Annual Taste of Hope

October 14, 2012 from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of wine tasting and sampling of gourmet foods from the area's finest restaurants and caterers! Peoples' Self-Help Housing is hosting this fundraiser at the beautiful Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra Street. Terrific silent auction and live music by the Montecito Jazz Projects. Tickets only $65 in advance (until Sunday noon) or $75 at the door. VIP tickets are $100. Reserve at www.pshhc.org.