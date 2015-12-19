Calendar » 3rd Annual Ugly Sweater Run!

December 19, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm



December 19, 2015 · 2:00PM

110 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA

SB Running invites you, your family, and friends (kids are welcome) to our Funk Zone location for an ugly sweater 5K fun run, some holiday cheer and last minute shopping!

Enjoy food, drinks, music, giveaways, prizes for the ugliest sweaters and discounts on the entire store!

The fun run will get started at 2PM just outside SB Running Co. and take you on a loop of our beautiful waterfront.

We will also be selling 100 exclusive 2015 adidas Ugly Sweater Run t-shirts for $10 with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the Transition House! You can pre-order these through our website, but the order is non-refundable and you must pick it up at the event, otherwise, it will be sold to another runner (and raise a bit more for the Transition House)!