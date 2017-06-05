Calendar » 4-Week Samba Workshop

June 5, 2017 from 6:30p - 8:00p

A shorter but exhilarating season just before Summer takes off!

Just after the International Samba Congress, instructor Vanessa Isaac is offering this fun, four week workshop due to many requests from dancers. Come and SAMBA with us.... Workshop with new choreography for all samba queens and "malandros." This class is for those that love the pure samba style of Rio de Janeiro: soulful, sensual and cultural.

What: Samba Dance Workshop, Every Monday 6:30-8:00pm, June 5 - June 26 (4 weeks) at The Adderley School of Performance, 316 State Street



IMPORTANT: Please bring a bottle of water AND shoes (high heels samba, ballroom, dance or tennis shoes)

Cost: $115 for the 4-Week program. No drop-ins and no refunds or credits for this series, see below.

Samba is beautiful, fun and sensual. Samba is also a great workout. Let's shake it!!! Love your body, smile and dance.... with us! Beginners to advanced are welcome!!!!