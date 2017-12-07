40-Hour Domestic Violence Training Certification
Become part of the solution... take the domestic violence advocacy certification! Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County is hosting a 40-hour domestic violence training certification. Certificate of completion will be provided for those who finish the 40 hours. A limited number of makeup training hours will be available in the coming year.
Dates & Times
December 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15, 2017
8am – 5pm
Who Should Attend
· Friends
· Family
· Volunteers
· Individuals interested in the community
· Therapists
· Medical personnel
· Law enforcement personnel
· Professionals in social services agencies
Why You Should Attend
· Educate local teens about healthy relationships and early warning signs of abuse.
· Directly impact the lives of domestic violence victims as a client advocate.
· Support agency efforts to raise community awareness with public events and campaigns.
Contact Info
Eloisa Patterson, Outreach & Program Development Coordinator
(661) 477-7145
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Domestic Violence Solutions
- Starts: December 7, 2017 8:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $225
- Location: Community Partners Center, Union Bank
- Website: https://www.dvsolutions.org/en/community/40-hour-domestic-violence-training-certification/
- Sponsors: Domestic Violence Solutions